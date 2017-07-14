Nearly 200 bikers to take part in Muskegon Patriot Ride

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 200 bikers will cruise through Muskegon on Sunday morning when the annual Patriot Ride begins.

The event increases awareness and raises funds for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. This year’s proceeds will benefit Every Woman’s Place.

It will start and finish at Hot Rod Harley in downtown Muskegon after taking a scenic ride through Muskegon County. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and bikers will leave at 11 a.m.

“The Patriot Ride embodies what our society values in highest regard, freedom. Its name recognizes the sacrifices the patriots of this country made to achieve it,” Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Shane Brown said in a release.

The Patriot Ride is a part of the 11th annual Muskegon Bike Time, which began on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

Bike Time is a nonprofit that has contributed more than $1 million to local charities. Motorcycle enthusiasts will find all sorts of entertainment from demo rides to parts for sale and everything in between.

For more information on Muskegon Bike Time, visit its Facebook page.

