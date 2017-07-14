Oaks of Rockford provides a desirable low maintenance, active community

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking about down-sizing your home, but aren’t sure whether a 55+ active community is for you, then we suggest you drop by Oaks of Rockford soon to see what it’s all about. You might be surprised.

Living with your peers in a premier 55 and older community has many advantages. The organized activities help foster relationships between residents, which leads to a feeling of security while at home. It’s a beautiful neighborhood with brand new homes, a community building with activities that can use for private parties, as well as a design center and sales office right on site.

Oaks of Rockford is a resort community that provides a rejuvenating and engaged lifestyle in affordable luxury. Homes range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet with a two-car attached garage and beautiful covered porches. Residents have access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen, party room, and state-of-the-art fitness facility.

All homes are ranch style homes that offer low maintenance condo living with more privacy and more outdoor space. Lawn maintenance is included and each home comes with a seven year warranty. Residents can move into a beautifully decorated home or pick their own finishes in the design center. Homes can be custom designed with amenities like stainless steel appliances, spacious family rooms, wood burning fireplaces, and whirlpool baths.

It’s a way to downsize your home and maximize your lifestyle.

Summer Open House

July 15 – 9am to 1pm

First time visitors receive a free cooler

