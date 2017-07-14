Sanchez pitches 6 strong innings as Jays beat Tigers

Related Coverage All-Star Fulmer outlasts Kluber as Tigers top Indians

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Sanchez pitched six strong innings for his first win of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Friday night.

Steve Pearce and Jose Bautista homered for the Blue Jays, who won the first game of a 10-day, 10-game road trip.

Sanchez (1-2) allowed one unearned run, seven hits and two walks to win for the first time since beating the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 2. He struck out four.

Justin Verlander (5-7) only allowed three hits, but needed 114 pitches to get through 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, while walking three and striking out five.

The Tigers had runners at second and third in the second inning and at the corners in the third, but Sanchez was able to escape both times without damage.

