Snyder signs $56.5 billion Michigan budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a $56.5 billion budget, capping months of work with lawmakers on the state’s next spending plan.

The Republican governor signed the bills Friday in Grand Rapids, at a career tech center run by the Kent Intermediate School District. He says the budget includes record spending on K-12 schools, including a big boost for at-risk students and to buy equipment for career and technical education programs.

Snyder says the budget “will make a difference” in people’s lives.

The plan includes a $35 million deposit into a state infrastructure fund, more spending on roads and bridges, and extra debt payments as part of an agreement to steer more newly hired school employees into a 401(k)-only retirement plan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

