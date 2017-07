GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Police have responded to a crash in Georgetown Township where a car hit a home.

The crash happened at 1432 Van Buren Street, just east of Hudsonville, around 12:15 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries, but power lines and poles in the area were knocked down, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit