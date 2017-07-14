Wanted murder suspect turns himself in to police

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted for the murder of a Lansing man turned himself in to authorities on Friday, police said.

Nathaniel Bowers, 23, turned himself in to the Michigan State Police Multi-Jurisdictional Fugitive Apprehension Team in Detroit, according to an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office release. Authorities have been searching for Bowers since July 11 when the shooting took place.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday in a convenience store parking lot in Delta Township. A 22-year-old victim, identified as Trevon McDuffy, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

McDuffy received emergency medical treatment upon arrival, but died from his wounds on the scene.

Bowers is being transported to Eaton County Jail to be held for arraignment.

