WATCH: Security video that led to new charges against Lockhart





PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — New charges have been given to a Portage man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife.

Christopher Lockhart was arrested for allegedly cutting his neighbor’s cable and air conditioning line, according to court documents. Charges of malicious destruction of property and interfering with electronic communications have been given to Lockhart.

Video that appears to show Lockhart cutting the lines has been released by the Portage Police Department through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Destruction of a building is a misdemeanor, but the interfering with electronic communications in a felony with a penalty of up to two years in prison.

He will appear in court for a hearing next week.

Police identified Lockhart as a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, 44-year-old Theresa Lockhart, who has been missing for nearly two months. She was reported missing by her employer, Schoolcraft Community Schools several weeks ago.

Three weeks after her disappearance, authorities spent 29 hours searching the couple’s home.

There have been no updates on the case of Theresa Lockhart’s disappearance.

