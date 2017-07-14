Whitecaps shut out Kernels to clinch series sweep

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff dominated the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, tossing a shutout in a 3-0 win.

The Whitecaps record improved to 61-27 overall with the win that completed a sweep against the Kernels, extending the team’s winning streak to four games.

Starting pitcher Gregory Soto pitched six shutout innings and struck out 11 batters to earn the win for the Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps defeated the Kernels Thursday with a 10th inning walk-off double. The team will begin a series at home against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday.

