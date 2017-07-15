80-year-old Cass Co. man run over by tractor

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marcellus Township man was taken to the hospital on Saturday after being ran over by a tractor he was using.

According to a Cass County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies were sent to a residence on the 16000 block of East Street around 1:04 p.m. on Saturday for a private property accident.

Upon arrival, police learned 80-year-old Dale Stratton was trying to climb onto a tractor he was using, and lost his footing. The tractor started to move and ran him over with the rear tire.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend for his injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

