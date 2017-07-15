Authorities: 2 bicyclists struck by vehicle in Gaines Twp.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County say two bicyclists were struck by a vehicle in Gaines Township Saturday morning.

It happened at 7:49 a.m. near the intersection of Hanna Lake Avenue and 92nd Street.

Authorities say they are not sure how badly the bicyclists were injured in the crash.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

