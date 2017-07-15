Deputies: Man killed in fiery Calhoun Co. crash

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County deputies say a man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a tree late Friday night.

It happened at 11:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 9 Mile Road in Burlington Township.

Deputies say the driver was speeding when he left the road and struck a tree. The driver was partially thrown from the vehicle. His vehicle caught fire after the crash, and was partially engulfed when crews arrived.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Deputies say the driver died on scene. They say they are waiting to positively identify him and notify family members before releasing his name.

The crash is under investigation, but deputies say based on statements from witnesses, alcohol and speed may have played a role.

