Grandville PD investigating robbery at McDonald’s

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police are investigating a robbery at a McDonald’s on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant at 2:54 p.m. on a report of a robbery, police said. According to a release, the suspect approached an employee in the drive-through and gave a note that demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male age 25 to 30 with shoulder-length dreadlocks, and was wearing a black shirt at the time of the incident. Police said the suspect fled in a silver or white late 2000s Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck.

There were no injuries in the incident. More details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.3002, extension 2, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

