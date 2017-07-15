GRFC dominates FC Indiana in first playoff game

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Football Club women’s team continues to dominate competition even though the calendar has turned to the playoffs.

The Ladies in Blue topped FC Indiana on Saturday night, 11-0, in the first round of the United Women’s Soccer Midwest Playoffs.

GRFC is back in action on Sunday at 6 p.m. for the championship round of the Midwest Playoffs.

The team will face Detroit Sun FC, with the winner advancing to the UWS National Championship semifinals on Friday at Grandville High School.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

