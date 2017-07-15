GRPD: Man shot after argument; suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the suspect they say shot a man after an argument early Saturday.

It happened at 2:17 a.m. in the 800 block of 4th Street.

Police say there was an argument between several people that knew each other. One of the people involved left the scene, then returned with some type of gun and shot the victim. Police are not sure what type of gun was used, but say no shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim is identified as a man in his 20s. Police say his injuries are non life-threatening, and he refused medical treatment.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, and they do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

