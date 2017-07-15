John Ball Zoo hosts Summer Stroll for Epilepsy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An important cause took over the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

The Summer Stroll of Epilepsy is a family-friendly event that raises funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. It also spreads awareness about what epilepsy is and the research that is still needed to help with its treatment.

24 Hour News 8’s Brian Sterling served as the event’s Grand Marshal, taking part with his family.

The foundation raised close to $28,000 for West Michigan this year.

