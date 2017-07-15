KDPS officers help deliver baby near Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers helped deliver a baby after a woman’s water broke while driving to the hospital.

It happened at 12:25 a.m. near Bronson Park in the 200 block of W. South Street.

When officers arrived on-scene, they say the woman was having contractions and the baby was beginning to “crown.” KDPS Sergeant Kristie Hofer, as well as Public Safety Officer Fountain delivered the healthy baby boy as paramedics arrived.

The mother and father of the baby were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

KDPS says they extend their best wishes to the Baker family on the birth of their newborn baby boy.

