NFL player David Harris hosts camp at Houseman Field





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Ottawa Hills High School and University of Michigan standout David Harris was in West Michigan on Saturday for his 11th Annual football camp.

The event took place at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids and approximately 250 campers attended.

“Growing up, this is something we would have loved to attend,” said Harris. “It’s just a way for us to give back to the community that supported us and made us everything we are today.”

In early June, Harris was released by the New York Jets after 10 years with the team. Later in the month, the 33-year-old veteran linebacker signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots.

“They reached out to me and I pretty much accepted on the spot that I wanted to play there,” Harris said. “Great organization. They’re the gold standard of the NFL. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?”

The camp was free and welcomed students between kindergarten and eighth grade.

