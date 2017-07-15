Two-time Olympian Jennie Finch visits Kalamazoo





KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-time U.S. Olympian Jennie Finch conducted a softball instructional clinic at Softball Fans Academy on Saturday afternoon.

The 2004 gold medalist hosted the all-ages camp before making an appearance at the Kalamazoo Growlers’ game against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at Homer Stryker Field.

“This is by far the best part of being who I am and getting to do what I get to do,” said Finch. “Being able to hopefully inspire and encourage these young girls and the next generation.”

Finch’s success on the field has taken her around the world, making her an icon and ambassador for the game. She won a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and a silver medal in the 2008 games in Beijing. Finch was also a standout pitcher for the University of Arizona from 1999 to 2002, winning a national championship in 2001.

She was recently named Youth Softball Ambassador by Major League Baseball.

“My mantra is dream and believe,” Finch said. “I think it all starts with having a dream and then believing in yourself is the next step. It will take you to places you never even imagined. You were made to be you. Just be you and shine.”

