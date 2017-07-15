W. MI native Kirk Cousins hosts 7-on-7 football camp





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The 5th Annual Kirk Cousins 7-on-7 High School Tournament heated up the athletic fields at Hope College on Saturday afternoon.

The Holland native and Washington Redskins quarterback even got involved, throwing passes against Muskegon High School’s secondary.

There were 31 local high school teams laced up the cleats and strapped on the helmets in competition, as well as a Cousins-led All-Star squad.

DeWitt knocked off the defending camp champions, Muskegon, to claim the 2017 Kirk Cousins 7-on-7 Tournament title.

