Whitecaps fall to River Bandits to end winning streak

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps weren’t able to continue their winning streak Saturday night, falling to the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-1.

It was a tight game until the 9th inning, when the River Bandits scored six runs to stretch out their lead to seven runs.

Outfielder Danny Woodrow batted in the only run of the game for the Whitecaps with an RBI double in the third inning. Unfortunately for the Whitecaps, that was the only offense the team could muster.

The two teams will take the field tomorrow at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

