2 motorcycle rallies benefit abuse victims

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) –- Tens of thousands of motorcyclists spent the weekend in Muskegon as two rallies took over the city.

Bike Time and Rebel Road are about more than just Harleys, handlebars and headlights; they’re also about giving back.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of people took part in Bike Time’s Patriot Ride, which raises money for Every Woman’s Place in Muskegon.

“(It) benefits homeless, battered women and children,” ride organizer Clyde Whitehouse told 24 Hour News 8. “(The organization) gives them housing, food, clothing until they can find places and get them back to where they need to be. It’s an awesome cause.”

Rebel Road had a similar mission. Proceeds from its beverage tents go to support the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

Both events wrapped up on Sunday.

