2 seriously injured in crash in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are blaming a crash that injured at least two people on distracted driving.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on M-37 at the intersection of 17 Mile Road in Kent City. Two vehicles were involved: an SUV and a pickup truck, which ended up in three pieces.

An MSP sergeant on the scene told 24 Hour News 8 that two people in the pickup were seriously injured and were rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It was unclear if anyone in the SUV was injured.

The precise details of what caused the crash were not immediately released, but the sergeant said it was a case of distracted driving.

