Authorities: 1 hospitalized after Allegan Co. crash

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County say one person was hospitalized after a crash early Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at 128th Avenue and 16th Street in Hopkins Township.

Authorities on-scene say a truck lost control, went off the road, rolled over and hit a utility pole, bringing a live power line down onto the truck.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, authorities say. Their condition is not known.

Authorities say Consumers Energy was first on scene and handled the downed wire.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

