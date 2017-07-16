Cabrera’s walk in 11th gives Tigers win over Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning Sunday, giving the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the score 5-all, Alex Avila was walked by Jeff Beliveau (1-1) leading off the 11th and advanced on Jose Iglesias’ sacrifice.

Lucas Harrell relieved, Ian Kinsler lined out and third baseman Josh Donaldson fielded Nicholas Castellanos’ grounder down the line and then bobbled the ball while pulling it out of his glove for an error that put runners at the corners.

Justin Upton walked on a 3-1 pitch, loading the bases, and Harrell fell behind Cabrera 3-1. The two-time AL MVP took a called strike, fouled off a pitch, then took a fastball outside for ball four, giving Detroit two victories in three games following the All-Star break.

Warwick Saupold (2-1) got the win with a scoreless 11th.

Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings, including home runs by Justin Smoak, Kendrys Morales and Jose Bautista. Smoak hit a two-run homer in the first and Morales connected two pitches later for a 3-0 lead.

Justin Upton’s RBI double and sacrifice flies by Cabrera and J.D. Martinez tied the score in the bottom half against Marco Estrada, who gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Consecutive doubles by Alex Presley and James McCann put the Tigers ahead 4-3 in the fourth, the first dropping between Kevin Pillar in center and Bautista in right, the latter glancing off the tip of Ezequiel Carrera’s glove at the left-field fence.

Bautista’s two-run homer put Toronto ahead 5-4 in the fifth, but Martinez tied the score when he homered on Danny Barnes’ first pitch of the eighth. A video review upheld the call that ball cleared the fence and bounced back to the field after it hit a railing.

RARE CAUGHT STEALING

Toronto’s Miguel Montero threw out a runner trying to steal for just the second time in 34 tries thus year. Justin Upton beat Montero’s throw to second in the third inning but came off the bag and was tagged out by second baseman Ryan Goins.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Francisco Liriano was still bothered Sunday by the neck stiffness and pain that forced him from Saturday’s game in the third inning. Liriano said he will give the problem a couple days before a decision about his next scheduled turn, Thursday in Boston.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (groin) was scheduled to throw a side session before a decision on whether he will come off the DL on Tuesday for a scheduled start at Kansas City.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (4-6, 5.17) will face Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.54) Monday night in the first game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (5-7, 5.87) is scheduled to pitch Monday in Kansas City to open a four-game series. Jason Vargas (12-3, 2.62) will pitch for the Royals.

