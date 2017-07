IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews in Ionia County spent part of their morning battling a fire at a home early Sunday.

It happened at 3:06 a.m. in the 400 block of Beresford Street.

Public safety officers say when they got on scene, a large fire was burning in the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Saranac Community Fire Department, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

