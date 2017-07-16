DNR seeks 2 who ran down geese on Mona Lake

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are asking for the public’s help to find two people who ran down some Canada geese on Mona Lake using their personal watercraft.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it happened around 2 p.m. on July 10. Witnesses told the DNR that two people on personal watercraft drove in circles around and then into a flock of geese. The DNR says at least three geese were injured and one was killed.

The DNR says killing geese illegally is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and fines up to $500, plus $500 in reimbursement for each goose killed.

On Sunday, the DNR released video of the incident taken by a witness. Authorities say one of the personal watercraft was purple and the other was white and yellow. The drivers were both described as Caucasian and one of them had long hair.

Anyone with information about who the personal watercraft riders are is asked to call the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 800.292.7800. Anyone who submits a tip that leads to a conviction could be eligible for a reward.

