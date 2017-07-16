GRPD investigating early-morning homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a homicide victim was dropped off at an area hospital Sunday.

Details are limited, and police say they are investigating to try and find out where the homicide occurred.

Grand Rapids police also say officers heard several gunshots in the area of Henry Avenue and Bates Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It is not known if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.

