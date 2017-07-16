GRPD: Man shot in head, chest in drive-by





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday night after being shot in the head and chest on Grand Rapids’ West Side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on 7th Street NW west of Seward Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says two people were standing on the porch of a home when the shooter drove by and opened fire. The victim, a 34-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, was shot twice.

The shooter remained at large later Sunday night, GRPD said. Police did not have a description of a suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

