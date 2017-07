GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash Saturday night.

It happened at 10:40 p.m. at Hall Street and Prospect Avenue,

Details on what led up to the crash are unclear, but police say the motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are life threatening.

