Heads up: Northern Lights may be visible tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you look north overnight, you could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over West Michigan.

The lights — also known as Aurora Borealis – aren’t often visible from West Michigan because we’re too far south. But once in a while, the geomagnetic storm that creates the phenomenon is strong enough that we can see the lights.

The night is darkest between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., so that’s when the lights off to the north may be visible. To get the best view, you’ll probably want to get away from the city lights.

>>Online: Space Weather Prediction Center aurora forecast

If you capture video or photos of the northern lights, you can send the images to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include your name and where the image was taken.

