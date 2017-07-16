Holland police searching for armed robbery suspect

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are searching for the man they say robbed a gas station Sunday morning.

It happened at 9:02 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 300 block of River Avenue.

Police say a handgun was seen during the robbery. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball caps backwards, a black t-shirt, jean shorts and brown shoes. Police also say both of his ears are pierced, and he was last seen wearing bright blue earrings.

The suspect was last seen riding a medium-sized mountain bike westbound on 16th Street. Police searched for the suspect, but they did not find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

