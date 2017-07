BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a shooting in a Battle Creek neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It happened along Redner Avenue between Keith Drive and Coolidge Street.

A sergeant with the Battle Creek Police Department said a 21-year-old man was shot in the torso. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Redner was blocked off between Keith and Coolidge while investigators were on the scene.

