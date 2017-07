GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Earlier this month, the American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood donation.

Sunday morning, Mike Mitchell, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of West Michigan, visited Daybreak to tell us how people can help. Click on the video above to watch that interview.

A list of blood drives happening around West Michigan can be found on the Red Cross website.

