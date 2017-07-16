To The Point: Gov. Snyder, Reps. Sabo, Afendoulis





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week was a particularly busy one for the Michigan government, with the legislature passing a package of bills aimed at enticing job creators to the state and Gov. Rick Snyder visiting Grand Rapids to sign the $56.5 billion budget.

“This is a really structurally sound, smart budget,” Snyder told To The Point on Friday. “In education, for example, we’re going to have a record investment, essentially, in K-12. $1.9 billion more than when I took office. … We’re increasing a big number for at-risk students, the people that need the most help.”

He also noted more attention to high schools and career tech education programs.

Above in this July 16, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” hear more from Snyder on the budget and jobs in Michigan. Plus Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, and Rep. Chris Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids — who are on summer break — look back at the first half of the year, including the controversial “Good Jobs” bill that was just approved.

