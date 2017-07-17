Christmas in July – win tickets to the The Nutcracker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) The Grand Rapids Ballet is celebrating Christmas…in July. GRB is selling half-priced tickets to the holiday classic right now. The Nutcracker, during a “Christmas in July” sale July 17-30, 2017.

“It’s not the holidays in West Michigan without The Nutcracker,” said Michael Erickson, GRB marketing director. “And at this price, the opportunity to see this Broadway-quality production right here in Grand Rapids is like Santa bringing you everything you asked for. If it’s not already your family tradition during the holidays, now is the perfect time to make it one—and save 50% off!”

The offer is only available online at grballet.com/christmasinjuly Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 30, 2017. The 50% discount applies to every two tickets purchased in Orchestra price levels 2 and 3 only. Offer valid while supplies last. Discount cannot be combined with any other offer. Use offer code XMASINJULY

Discount applies to new ticket purchases only. Offer does not apply to Clara’s Nutcracker Party package tickets on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

All performances are at DeVos Performance Hall:

Friday, December 1 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 2 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, December 3 at 2pm

Friday, December 8 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, December 10 at 2pm

eightWest and the Grand Rapids Ballet are giving you the chance to win tickets as well. Enter here:

