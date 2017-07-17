Founders unveils new brew, plan for ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Co. says it’s tapping into a nearly extinct German style of beer for a new brew it’s rolling out for ArtPrize Nine.

“Green Zebra” is a gose-style ale brewed with watermelon and sea salt. Founders says the subtly sour and slightly sweet ale is a lightly hopped treat with a soft mouthfeel and dry finish.

Green Zebra comes in at 4.6 percent alcohol by volume and 10 International Bittering Units.

Green Zebra is Founders’ fifth specialty beer to benefit ArtPrize, but the first one the company is planning to distribute across all 46 states it serves. Green Zebra will be available in a canned six-pack for $9.99, with original label artwork by Founders’ Jacob Wiseheart.

Founders will release Green Zebra Aug. 15 at its taproom. The new brew will also grace store shelves beginning in mid-August.

