GR Reads event: Bangarang Circus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Library has a wonderful summer tradition of putting on an adult reading program called GR Reads that pairs great books with funivities activities tied to those books.

Today’s Book is called “The Tumbling Turner Sisters”. The book follows the story of four sisters living in new york, who hit the vaudeville stage in an effort to keep their family out of poverty. Sound like quite the thrilling tale right? Well, there’s an equally exciting event happening tomorrow night at the Library, and here to tell us all about it are Rachel and Brandy from the Bangarang Circus.

Bangarang Circus

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 7:00 pm

Main Library 111 Library St NE

Located in Grand Rapids, Bangarang Circus is a collective of performance artists who share a passion for all things circus. They will transform the library into a circus arena and perform aerial acts, contortion and tumbling, acrobatics and flow arts, and much more. Come be amazed and astounded!

