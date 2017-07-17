GRAM on the Green 2017: free music, dancing and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Art Museum‘s free outdoor summer concert series in the heart of downtown, is in its ninth season this year.
Concerts are every Thursday evening through August 10, from 6 – 9 pm.
Free live music, dancing, food trucks, a cash bar, art activities, and free admission to the museum as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights.
GRAM on the Green 2017
Upcoming concerts
- July 20: The Great Ones (Lady Ace Boogie + JROB), Hip-hop
- July 27: COMPLETE VII and SuperDre (Ages 21+), Electronic/House
- August 3: The Accidentals, Indie folk
- August 10: Walter White, Jazz
Concert goers are invited indoors to enjoy the GRAM’s exhibitions, The Art of Rube Goldberg and Black Waves: The Tattoo Art of Leo Zuleuta throughout the evening with free admission.
GRAM on the Green is part of the Museum’s effort to provide free, accessible, and engaging programming for the community year-round.