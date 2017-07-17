Grand Rapids Ballet announces half-price sale on Nutcracker tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It was announced today Grand Rapids Ballet (GRB) Michigan’s only professional ballet company will sell half-priced tickets to its family holiday classic, The Nutcracker, during a “Christmas in July” sale July 17-30, 2017.

“It’s not the holidays in West Michigan without The Nutcracker,” said Michael Erickson, GRB marketing director. “And at this price, the opportunity to see this Broadway-quality production right here in Grand Rapids is like Santa bringing you everything you asked for. If it’s not already your family tradition during the holidays, now is the perfect time to make it oneand save 50% off!”

The offer is only available online at grballet.com/christmasinjuly Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 30, 2017. The 50% discount applies to every two tickets purchased in Orchestra price levels 2 and 3 only. Offer valid while supplies last. Discount cannot be combined with any other offer.

Discount applies to new ticket purchases only. Offer does not apply to Clara’s Nutcracker Party package tickets on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

The Nutcracker which was reimagined in 2014 by Chris Van Allsburg, the award-winning author and illustrator of The Polar Express, features sets by Tony Award winner Eugene Lee (Wicked, Sweeney Todd, and Saturday Night Live); choreography by world-renowned ballet dancer Val.

Caniparoli and live music from Grand Rapids Symphony.

All performances are at DeVos Performance Hall:

Friday, December 1 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 2 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, December 3 at 2pm

Friday, December 8 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, December 10 at 2pm

Christmas in July Sale doing ticket giveaway too – will run the 17th through the 24th.

Details:

Christmas in July BOGO Ticket Sale

Get 50% off tickets to The Nutcracker

July 17-30

Online only at grballet.com/christmasinjuly

Use offer code XMASINJULY

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

