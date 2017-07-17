Panel in GR to discuss human trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Several community leaders in western Michigan are expected to participate in a panel discussion on human trafficking.

The free event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School campus in Grand Rapids.

Panelists are to include an FBI victim specialist, a consulting company owner who opened a human trafficking victims’ shelter for minors in Michigan, the founder of an organization that advances the cause of justice and securing human rights, and a Muskegon police officer who works with an outreach program that educates the community about human trafficking.

The event is open to the public.

