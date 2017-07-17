Photos show armed robber at gas station

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County authorities are looking for the man who robbed a Twin Lake-area gas station convenience store at gunpoint last week.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. July 10 at the J & H Family Store at 5536 Holton Road, north of E. Michillinda Road, in Dalton Township. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says the robber entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

The robber was described as a white male standing between 5 feet and 5-foot-4. Surveillance photos released Monday show he is left-handed and was wearing a jacket with a distinctive design.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact Detective Schultz at 231.724.7126 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7453.

