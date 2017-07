ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have found a 2-year-old girl who went missing northwest of Rockford Monday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says crews were called to the 11000 block of Algoma Avenue NE, north of 13 Mile Road in Algoma Township, around 4:45 p.m. on the report of a missing child.

She was found safely around 5:15 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit