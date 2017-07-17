Seven weeks until Broncos open season





ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Broncos were out in force as Western Michigan University Grand Rapids alumni group hosted its annual Grand Rapids Alumni & Friends Golf Outing to benefit the Broncos athletic department.

Attendees to the event at Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada Township on July 10 included players, staff and coaches, including new head football coach Tim Lester.

Lester, who took over for former head coach P.J. Fleck when he moved to Minnesota, said he wants to keep WMU on the map. The only game the Broncos lost last year was the Cotton Bowl, which they were invited to for the first time ever.

“With a city like Kalamazoo … with the fan base, the facilities, the academics, southwest Michigan in general, we should be able to be a team that’s in it every year and should be vying for multiple MAC championships year after year. We always have thought that,” Lester said.

He said his players didn’t mind giving up Fleck’s trademark “row the boat” and his other slogans.

“We sat down and literally went one-by-one, and I asked them, what do you think of this? What do you think of that? And we’re going to keep the things they loved and get rid of the things they didn’t and add a couple of our things,” Lester said. “They didn’t jump on that; they said they were ready to move on from it.”

The Broncos open their season on the road in Los Angeles against the USC Trojans on Sept. 2. They head to East Lansing the following week to play the Michigan State Spartans.

Their home opener versus the Idaho Vandals is scheduled for Sept. 16.



