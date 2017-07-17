Shuttered Alfred Angelo responds to customers

Related Coverage Alfred Angelo closes all bridal stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Bridal parties scrambling after Alfred Angelo shut down all of its stores are finally getting some answers from the company.

Florida NBC affiliate WPTV reports the Delray Beach-based company confirmed Sunday it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and all 60 of its stores and wholesalers nationwide are now closed.

In a note posted on the company’s website, Alfred Angelo said customers can find out about their order status “once information is available” by emailing alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. The company said it would also post additional information about the status of dresses on its website in the future.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event,” the message stated.

Alfred Angelo did not disclose what led up to its bankruptcy filing on Friday. Customers who showed up at the store at 3763 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids were surprised to find the building locked up with a note taped to the glass door. Concerned customers have been contacting 24 Hour News 8 since then.

Several bridal stores are stepping up to help customers impacted by the closure, including David’s Bridal, Caela Scott Bridal & Formalwear in Holland, Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment in Grand Rapids, America’s Bride in Grand Rapids and Becker’s Bridal.

