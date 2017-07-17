SpartanNash rolling out curbside grocery pickup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash is launching a program that by the end of the year will allow customers at 25 stores to order groceries online and pick them up curbside.

The new Fast Lane program is starting at the Family Fare off Rivertown Parkway in Grandville.

Customers can pick out items they want online at familyfarefastlane.com and add notes for any special requests. Orders must be in before 3 p.m. for same-day pickup.

Fast Lane memberships are $99 per year, monthly memberships are $16.95 and individual orders of any size come with a $9.95 fee. Customers can use the code “FASTLANE” to waive fees for their first three orders.

The program will be up and running at 25 stores in Michigan by the end of the year and a total of 50 stores in nine states by the end of 2018.

