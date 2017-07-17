Upton: GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill faces more hurdles

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The Republican push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as “Obamacare,” has hit another snag.

The latest version of the bill has already gotten a thumbs-down from Republicans Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, which means leadership cannot afford to lose any more votes.

Republican Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that Sen. John McCain’s anticipated weeklong medical absence further complicates the matter.

“This is a very complicated process. Remember we had a 27-hour markup in committee, but you know where the Senate is. They’ve got a proposal.

“They’ve got a couple different amendments that they’re getting scored by the Congressional Budget Office, CBO, that’s going to be a couple days. But then they get to this first vote, which is the motion to proceed. They have to get to 50 votes,” said Upton.

Other amendments are likely to happen to the bill, making its final form and outcome uncertain.

Even if the Senate passes a plan, the House would have to concur, which could be problematic before their summer break.

Observers say the Senate could take action in the next two weeks.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

