13-year-old Sparta driver dominating race tracks

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — He could be the next big racing name to come out of West Michigan.

In his first three years racing karts and lightning sprints, Sparta native Andrew Scheid has won 84 percent of his races, all by the age of 13.

“I love the adrenaline,” Scheid said. “It just gets your adrenaline pumping. It makes you get the butterflies and makes you feel nervous and excited. I just love the feeling of racing, going fast.”

He is the reigning Merritt Speedway lightning sprint track champion and the youngest Dirt Sprint Cup driver in Michigan racing history.

“I’m more blown away than anything,” said Andrew’s father, Jason Scheid. “I’m proud of him. He surprises me every time he goes on the track.”

Andrew is a champion driver, even though he is still nearly three years away from being able to get a driver’s license.

“I do hear that a lot,” Andrew said. “They’re like ‘where’s your driver’s license?’ I just kind of laugh. It’s kind of funny.”

He often has to compete against racers two to three times his age.

“Most of the time it’s very nerve-wracking,” Andrew said. “But once you get in the car and you get out and the green flag flies, I mean, everything just kind of washes away and it’s just you and the track, you and the car. Once I’m on the track, everything goes away.”

Both Andrew and Jason share a love for racing.

“We’ve always watched races, we’ve also gone to Berlin (Raceway), always gone to race tracks and I think it spiked his interested,” Jason said.

So much so, Andrew began BMX racing by the time he was 4 years old. But it was four-wheeled vehicles that appealed to him most.

“I was always interested in cars,” Andrew said. “I was always watching NASCAR on TV and one day we just got the opportunity to hop in a go kart.”

Out of 120 races, Andrew has won three championships and 91 races.

“He took to that quick,” Jason said. “(He) won a ton of races and got in the lightning sprint at 11, and won right out of the box in that pretty much. He would start 18th and win the race at 11 years old.”

Andrew won more than 65 percent of his lightning sprint races en route to a track championship before moving up to the full-size sprints.

“We’ll run this car, until he gets of age,” Jason said. “His next step would be ARCA or NASCAR Truck Series, if he could get a ride.”

After three races into the transition to full-size sprints, Andrew has already won. He hopes to follow in the path of his favorite driver, Kyle Larson.

“(Larson) started racing these at 14 I think,” Andrew said. “And he was really good in these and then he got into NASCAR and he was really good in there. There’s a lot of NASCAR drivers, people that came up from sprint car. I hope to make a career out of this in either NASCAR or World of Outlaws Sprint Car.”

So far, there’s no reason to believe he can’t.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

