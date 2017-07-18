2 injured after pickup truck plunges into Grandville business

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a Grandville business that was hit by a pickup truck, injuring two people, according to Kent County dispatchers.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Affordable Dentures & Implants, located at 4485 Canal Ave. SW. The pickup truck smashed through the front glass storefront and ended up inside the business.

NOW: police taping off the scene. Just spoke to a man who was inside and described a powerful impact and saw two women injured @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/d2NEW69fY8 — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) July 18, 2017

24 Hour News 8 was there as two women who were in the store were taken away. We are working to learn what led up to the crash and how badly injured the two people are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.

