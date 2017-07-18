AG’s Office won’t charge pole barn lipo doctor

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The doctor who was performing liposuction in a pole barn-turned-medical practice in rural Allegan County is not expected to face criminal charges for operating without a business license.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office was handling that part of the investigation into Dr. Bradley Bastow’s practice in Glenn, but told the Allegan County prosecutor it does not expect to file criminal charges.

Bastow, whose medical license was suspended in May, could still face criminal charges filed at the county level.

Authorities started investigating him in April after being called to his business on 114th Avenue in Ganges Township, between Saugatuck and South Haven, on a report of a patient with difficulty breathing. In recordings of dispatch traffic, first responders said Bastow wasn’t cooperating with them.

Ganges Township officials say the business has failed building code inspections three times since May 2016.

Bastow also faces a civil lawsuit blaming him for the 2012 death of one of his liposuction patients.

