ArtPrize Nine announces changes, large installations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some changes are coming to ArtPrize this year, including artwork happening during the competition.

Organizers Tuesday announced plans for ArtPrize Murals. Four artists will be awarded $1,000 to create murals on shipping containers spread out around Grand Rapids during ArtPrize Nine.

This year’s competition will also feature Open Projector Night, during which projection art will be beamed onto the back wall of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Some traditions are also returning for ArtPrize Nine. Tuesday, the organization announced $145,000 in grants to 44 artists competing in this year’s event.

Among those getting support is five artists who want to install large pieces in some of the city’s iconic areas:

The Gillett Bridge will host Superlative Circus Wagon Sideshow Extravaganza, which will include three circus wagons along the bridge.

An LED light installation dubbed Everything is Happening Right Here will be at the Calder Plaza.

Land Chimes will move into Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

SOS (Safely Orange Swimmers), an installation of 22 figures swimming with the help of inner tubes, will grace the Grand River.

The laser art installation, STARFALL will also run along the Grand River.

ArtPrize Nine runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

